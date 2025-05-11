Representatives of over 150 countries invited to security meeting in Moscow in late May

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Representatives of the states of the global South and East are expected to arrive in Moscow at the end of May for an international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues, the press service of the Security Council of Russia reported.

"On May 27-29, 2025, the 13th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues will be held in Moscow under the chairmanship of Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu. Invitations to participate in the forum have been sent to more than 150 states of the global South and East, the CIS, CSTO, EAEU, SCO countries, as well as to the leadership of more than 20 international organizations," the press service noted.

The forum is expected to focus on international cooperation in the field of security. The Security Council of the Russian Federation has been organizing the annual international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues since 2010. The forum is an important international platform for exchanging opinions on all issues related to security and mechanisms for strengthening cooperation between partner countries in the fight against international terrorism, extremism, transnational crime, drug trafficking, as well as new challenges and threats.