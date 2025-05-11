Top Russian defense official, Libyan National Army commander discuss situation in Libya

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has held a meeting with Libyan National Army Supreme Commander Khalifa Haftar, the Defense Ministry reported.

"During the talks, the sides discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the defense sphere, as well as the situation in Libya in general. The sides confirmed their mutual willingness to develop cooperation through the defense ministries of the two countries in order to ensure security and stability in the Middle East region," the statement said.

Haftar is in Russia on an official visit. On May 10, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.