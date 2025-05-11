Extending May ceasefire was possible, depended on Kiev’s reaction — Putin

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russia did not rule out the possibility of extending the three-day Victory Day ceasefire in May depending on the Kiev government’s reaction, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters in the Kremlin.

"On this holy day for us we declared a ceasefire for the third time. We told our colleagues in the West <…> that we do not rule out the possibility of extending it. But, of course, this would have been done after we had analyzed what happened over these three days, depending on how the Kiev regime reacts to this," the Russian leader said.

The president described the Victory Day as the holy day for Russia, because the Great Patriotic War claimed the lives of 27 million Soviet people. Russia declared a ceasefire on humanitarian grounds between midnight May 8 and midnight May 11. The ceasefire expired earlier today.