MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The Russian side’s proposal to negotiate is on the table, the ball is now in the court of Kiev and its curators, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters in the Kremlin.

"Our proposal is on the table, as they say. The ball is now in the court of the Kiev government and its curators, who are guided by political ambitions - not their people’s interests - in their desire to continue the conflict with Russia with the hands of Ukrainian nationalists " he said.

After the start of Russia’s special military operation, Russia and Ukraine engaged in negotiations in Belarus in March 2022, followed by a meeting in Istanbul on March 29, 2022. During the Istanbul talks, the delegations initialed a draft agreement that outlined Ukraine's commitments to a neutral, non-aligned status and a pledge not to deploy foreign weapons, including nuclear arms, on its territory.

However, Ukraine unilaterally halted the negotiations. The head of the Ukrainian delegation, David Arakhamia, later admitted that this occurred at the suggestion of then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had traveled to Kiev for this purpose.