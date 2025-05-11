Putin thanks foreign friends for Ukrainian reconciliation efforts

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russia is grateful to its foreign friends for efforts aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters in the Kremlin.

"I think it is evident to everyone: the issue of Ukrainian conflict settlement was raised during the talks and meetings that took place in Moscow. We are grateful to all our guests, our friends, for the attention that they pay to this conflict, and for the efforts that they are undertaking to have it resolved," the Russian leader said.