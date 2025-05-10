Putin completes series of bilateral meetings — aide

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has completed his four-day series of bilateral meetings with foreign leaders who attended Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, his aide Yury Ushakov has told TASS.

"Yes, all [meetings] have been completed," Ushakov said.

On Saturday, Putin met with the heads of Vietnam, Zimbabwe, Palestine, Burkina Faso, Abkhazia, South Ossetia and the commander of the Libyan National Army.

The series of international meetings began on May 7. Over the four-day period, Putin held full-format talks with the leaders of Venezuela, China, Serbia, Slovakia, Cuba, Brazil, Egypt, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and other countries.