Nuclear power to stimulate growth of Vietnam's economy — Putin

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the promising role of nuclear energy in Vietnam’s economic development following his discussions with General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam.

"The recently signed agreements on civil nuclear power lay the foundation for delivering affordable and environmentally sustainable energy to Vietnam," Putin stated. "This initiative will serve as a strong catalyst for continued economic growth, the creation of thousands of new jobs, and the training of highly skilled Vietnamese personnel."

He emphasized that these efforts are already underway.

The Russian leader stated that Alexey Likhachev, the CEO head of Rosatom, has indicated that some Vietnamese specialists are beginning to work at Russian facilities in third countries.

"This demonstrates that their training standards align with international benchmarks," Putin emphasized. He also mentioned that the development of a nuclear science and technology center in Vietnam remains a priority.

In discussing economic cooperation, Putin highlighted the production of Gazelle cargo and passenger buses in Da Nang, Vietnam. He further noted that Kamaz, Russia’s leading truck manufacturer, is expanding its footprint in the Vietnamese market, with a network of dealerships and service centers now established across the country.