Russian, Vietnamese delegations sign numerous documents after talks in Kremlin

In all, 25 documents were signed

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Following Saturday’s talks in the Kremlin, the delegations of Russia and Vietnam have signed a series of intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements, a TASS correspondent reported.

The ceremony of signing was held in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam.

In all, 25 documents were signed, including an agreement between the two governments to expand the zone of oil and gas prospecting on the continental shelves of Russia and Vietnam.

Putin continues work in Kremlin despite late hours
Besides, Putin is expected to hold a news conference to sum up the results of the talks
Defense contractor delivers new batch of Su-34 bombers to Russia’s Aerospace Forces
The bombers have undergone a series of ground and flight tests
Russia to ban import, transit of fish products from several EU enterprises from May 12
According to the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance, the ban applies to two enterprises from Estonia, two from Denmark, and one from France
Russia, Brazil to start joint uranium mining, fertilizer production — newspaper
According to the report, the agreement may be signed by Russia’s Tenex, a subsidiary of Rosatom, and the Brazilian corporation Nucleo Brasil
Russia is concerned about situation in Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone — Putin
Putin made these remarks during a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
Novel multifunctional SU-30SM2 fighter jets supplied to Russian Defense Ministry — UAC
According to the UAC, the new jets are outfitted with cutting-edge high-precision weapons capable of delivering strikes on air, land, and sea
Europe delaying peace in Ukraine due to fear of bearing responsibility for mistakes
Statements of Europeans that Kiev can win on the battlefield and the time for truce has not yet come are only protracting the conflict in Ukraine, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said
FACTBOX: Key facts and figures about Russia’s Victory Day
Military parades have been held on Moscow’s Red Square since 1995 accompanied by the passage of heavy military hardware since 2008
Press review: Kiev bets on war as EU whispers about renewing dialogue with Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 30th
El-Sisi, Putin urge to stabilize situation in Gaza Strip — Egyptian president’s office
"It is necessary to finally solve the Palestinian issue through creation an independent State of Palestine within the borders of 1967," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said
Lula da Silva says he intends to discuss ties in military, space fields with Putin
Brazil intends to strengthen strategic partnership with Russia, with culture, science and technologies being prior areas for the republic, the Brazilian President said
Russian defense minister holds meeting with his Uzbek counterpart
According to the military agency, following the talks, the sides signed a plan on implementing the program of strategic military partnership for 2026-2030
Press review: Moscow expects Kiev to ease tensions while Europe ramps up defense spending
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 5th
Kremlin says necessary to clarify what Merz means when speaking about ceasefire in Ukraine
German chancellor said earlier that he expected "serious talks" to end the Ukraine conflict to start following this weekend
Russia issues protest to Estonian diplomat over vandalism at military cemetery
"The Russian side firmly rejects the hypocritical explanations of the Estonian side," the statement said
Iran tells US it doesn’t want nuclear weapon — Witkoff
Iranians "cannot have a bomb and they have said they do not want a bomb," US special envoy said
Russian forces liberate settlement of Troitskoye in DPR before start of ceasefire
In addition, they hit the troops of a Ukrainian heavy mechanized brigade, three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a marine brigade and a National Guard brigade
Putin certain about Russia-Vatican dialogue based on Christian values — Kremlin
The Russian president extended his best wishes to Pope Leo XIV, expressing hope for his success in fulfilling the "high mission entrusted to him," along with wishes for good health and well-being
Issue of Russian gas supplies to Serbia critical for republic — Vucic
"We cooperate in various fields, but I think that we can boost and strengthen this cooperation in all fields," Serbiand leader said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Trump says China tariffs could go down to 80%
In a separate post, the US President said, "China should open up its market to USA - would be so good for them!!! Closed markets don’t work anymore!!!"
To Lam has given impetus to development of Russian-Vietnamese relations — Putin
Putin also extended his gratitude to To Lam for "fruitful collaborative efforts"
Victory Day ceasefire declared by Russia expires
Vladimir Zelensky publicly rejected the initiative
Putin highlights steady development of relations with Brazil
The Russian President pointed out that the two countries actively cooperate on the international stage - within the frameworks of the United Nations, BRICS, and the Group of Twenty
Libyan army commander Russian defense minister discuss military cooperation
Haftar arrived in Moscow on the evening of May 7 on an official visit to participate in celebrations commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War over Nazi Germany
Russia, Vietnam advocate for peaceful uses of outer space
The parties endorse the prompt initiation of negotiations toward an international, legally binding instrument, based on a draft treaty dedicated to preventing the placement of weapons in outer space and prohibiting the threat or use of force against space objects
Houthis say they struck Israel’s Ben-Gurion airport with hypersonic missile
The attack, Yahya Saree, a spokesman for the group, said, caused the airport to suspend operations for about an hour
Lufthansa Group extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until May 18
"Due to the current situation Lufthansa and Lufthansa Group have decided to suspend its flights to and from Tel Aviv up until and including 18 May," the airline said
Russia ready to supply Su-57E fifth-generation fighter to foreign partners — UAC
The aircraft will take part in the airshow’s flight demonstration program while visitors will also be able to see the aircraft at the show’s static display
Iran’s foreign minister confirms talks with US in Oman on May 11
According to Abbas Araghchi, the exact time and place of the talks will be determined by the host country
India attacked three key airbases in Pakistan — TV
Military installations and the infrastructure in Pakistan sustained serious damage, according to India Today
China’s trade with Russia drops by 7.5% in January-April to $71.12 billion
Import of Russian goods to China dropped by 9.1%
Russia’s top female racquet Andreeva remains 7th in WTA Top-10 Rankings
Last week, Mirra Andreeva reached the quarterfinals of the 2025 Madrid Open tennis tournament, where she played under a neutral status and lost to Coco Gauff of the United States
Putin accepts invitation to visit Abkhazia
During bilateral talks in the Kremlin, Gunba invited Putin to visit his country at any time he finds convenient
Gazprom supplies gas to Serbia, even adds volumes upon request — Putin
The reliability of supplies creates conditions for stable economic activities in Serbia," the president added
Things for Kiev ‘not going so well’ on battlefield — US Vice President Vance
"The Ukrainians would like to do a ceasefire", he said
Nearly 10,000 mercenaries take part in hostilities on Ukraine’s side
Bastrykin further noted that the majority of these mercenaries originate from Georgia, Britain, the United States, various European nations, and Latin American countries
Foreign ministers of 20 EU countries endorse creation of anti-Russia ‘tribunal’
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Luxemburg Xavier Bettel said that the structure would sit in Luxemburg
Trump says both sides of Ukraine conflict must work on ending it
Earlier on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, replying to a question by TASS, asserted that any detailed discussion of a 30-day truce with Ukraine is impossible without taking into account certain nuances
El-Sisi, Putin discuss potential increase in tourist flow from Russia to Egypt
The two leaders also agreed "to continue bilateral coordination" between Cairo and Moscow, including within the framework of BRICS
Foreign leaders were treated to sturgeon dumplings, borscht desserts at Kremlin banquet
The banquet was attended by leaders from approximately thirty countries and other distinguished guests
Temporary truce to be accompanied with halted arms supplies to Kiev — Kremlin
"Otherwise it will be advantage for Ukraine," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed
Press review: 29 leaders to attend Moscow V-Day Parade as EU backs Russian gas ban by 2027
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 7th
India urges Pakistan to honor ceasefire agreement — foreign ministry
India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire on Saturday afternoon
Russia’s, Burkina Faso's defense ministers hold talks
Belousov expressed confidence that joint efforts under the framework of the Russian-Burkinabe military cooperation agreement would enhance the combat readiness and capabilities of Burkina Faso’s armed forces
Ukraine wants to avoid talks on settlement of conflict with Russia — Kremlin
Ceasefire negotiations were supported by President of Russia Vladimir Putin but he asked several questions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Russian troops strictly observing ceasefire — top brass
The Ukrainian army made four attempts to break through Russia’s state border during the truce, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Russia to help Burkina Faso’s counter-terrorism effort - Putin
Russia and Burkina Faso have the common goal of combating terrorism, Putin said
Russia ready to continue economic cooperation with Abkhazia — Putin
Vladimir Putin stated this at a meeting with the President of Abkhazia Badra Gunba
Russia thankful to Trump for efforts on peaceful settlement in Ukraine — Kremlin
"We are ready to welcome any country’s efforts," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted
Russia holds Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square
The parade began with a march of the banner group of the Preobrazhensky Regiment Honor Guard’s unit carrying the Russian national flag and the legendary Victory Banner across Red Square
Abbas thanks Putin for Russia's support for Palestinian people
The Palestinian leader emphasized the urgent need to deliver further humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, where shortages of food, electricity, and essential supplies persist
Putin says failure to invite Russia to events to Auschwitz liberation anniversary shameful
Russian President also expressed bewilderment at the fact that Stepan Bandera’s supporters were invited to those memorial events
Medvedev says 'Ukraine certainly is Russia'
The politician noted that there must be no more attempts to ignore Russian public opinion
Russia, Vietnam do not support unilateral sanctions, dividing lines
Furthermore, the declaration underscores a commitment to fostering a more just and sustainable multipolar world order
MCV sales in Russia plummeted by 50% in April 2025
Sales in January-April 2025 declined by 36% to 4,400 units
Putin asks Vucic to appoint Serbian co-chair in intergovernmental commission
"Our mutual trade performance is far from being optimal, unfortunately. Moreover, there is a certain downturn, and we surely need to think about ways to cope with this trend," Russian leader said
Kiev is the only obstacle to ceasefire — Russian foreign ministry’s spokeswoman
Earlier, Kellogg alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attitude is the only obstacle to a proposed 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine
Hungarian officials not to come to Victory Day parade in Moscow — Orban’s office
According to Gergely Gulyas, "even if the countries of Western Europe were on good terms with Russia, it would still not make sense for Hungary to take part in the celebrations, as the end of World War II marked a bitter defeat for the country"
Hungarian PM’s office rules out his trip to Moscow for 80th anniversary of Victory
Gergely Gulyas was commenting on the decision of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to go to the Russian capital to celebrate the anniversary of Victory at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russia's, Zimbabwe's views on most world events very close — Putin
Putin noted that Russia appreciates the Zimbabwean leader's support for Russian initiatives at the UN and on other multilateral platforms
Ukraine’s Odessa to protest against political repressions in Ukraine
IN BRIEF: What is known about the 16th package of EU sanctions against Russia
The EU disconnected 13 Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system
Russia-Vietnam friendship is time-tested, Putin says
Putin also emphasized Russia’s remembrance of Vietnamese internationalist volunteers who fought alongside the Red Army during 1941-1942
India, Pakistan agree on ceasefire — Trump
Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir where 26 individuals were killed
Russian services PMI index flat at 50.1 points in April
Although some firms noted sustained increases in new business, others mentioned that softer demand conditions dampened overall activity, S&P Global analytical agency said
Russia, Vietnam call for strengthening cooperation to shape security architecture
Russia and Vietnam also believe it is necessary to step up efforts to create a security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region
Ukraine’s issue raised at Putin’s meeting with Lula da Silva — Kremlin
Meanwhile the issue was not mentioned at the talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added
Russia used to sanctions, not afraid of them — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed this out in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, speaking about new sanctions threats made by Western countries, including the UK and Germany
Europeans annoyed by consolidation around Victory celebration in Moscow — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed this out, speaking about new sanctions threats and anti-Russian statements made by a number of European countries
Vucic says meeting with Xi Jinping set to reinforce ‘ironclad’ partnership
The two presidents met in Moscow on the sidelines of celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany
Russia expands Su-57 production capacity
Su-57 integration with unmanned aerial vehicles will be the central element of future combat systems, CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation Vadim Badekha said
Russia views Nigeria as promising partner in Africa — defense minister
Commenting on the meeting, Belousov stated, "We regard Nigeria as a promising partner on the African continent"
Ukrainian army fires over 20 artillery shells at Kherson Region on May 9
It is noted that overnight on May 10, Ukrainian troops continued to carry out strikes on the residential communities in the Kherson Region
Read more
Moscow woukld like to help the legitimate Libyan government
Read more
Pakistan continues escalation near western borders of India — Indian Army
"The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defense units," the directorate noted
Russia to consider proposal for 30-day ceasefire, Kremlin spokesman tells CNN
Peskov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin "announced a ceasefire for three days a few days ago"
Nuclear power to stimulate growth of Vietnam's economy — Putin
He emphasized that these efforts are already underway
Putin wraps up Friday’s diplomatic marathon with meeting with President of Uzbekistan
The diplomatic marathon in the Kremlin is running for three days in a row thus far and will continue tomorrow
Putin to meet foreign leaders, hold press conference
The Russian leader will meet President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, leader of Burkina Faso Ibrahim Traore, President of Abkhazia Badra Gunba and head of South Ossetia Alan Gagloev
Putin holds talks with Vietnamese leader To Lam
Several other intergovernmental and interagency documents will be signed
Turkey’s Foreign Minister told about attempt to poison him
Hakan Fidan said that It was a heavy poisoning by arsenic and mercury, It occurred four - five years ago
Ceasefire cannot bring durable solution to Ukraine conflict, Lavrov argues
According to Russia’s top diplomat, threats to the country’s security that arose due to NATO’s eastward enlargement and efforts to draw Ukraine into the North Atlantic Alliance should be given priority
Russia views Nigeria as promising partner in Africa — defense minister
Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa said that Nigeria cherishes its friendship with Russia, appreciating all assistance, which is often critical for many countries
European leaders going to Kiev for talks — DPA
The politicians together with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk plan to meet Vladimir Zelensky on Saturday, the news agency said
Kiev’s terrorist attacks justify continuation of special military operation
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Dmitry Peskov said that Kiev has so far "not made a single statement pointing to its readiness to join" the truce proposed by Vladimir Putin
Russia will do everything for restoration of ties with Slovakia — Putin
In turn, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Slovakia is interested in pragmatic cooperation with Russia
Putin endeavors to settle conflict in Ukraine — Kremlin
"President Putin is doing whatever is possible to solve the problem, to achieve a settlement through peaceful and diplomatic means," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Pakistan redeploying troops for offensive, Indian air force says
"Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness," the air force representative said
Behind-the-scenes maneuvers by ’democratic West’ ended in catastrophe for Europe — Shoigu
Secretary of the Russian Security Council noted that the resurgence of Nazi Germany were a direct result of the "indulgence shown by the so-called Western democracies"
Macron, Merz, Starmer, Tusk arrive in Kiev amid rumors of truce initiative
Merz said earlier that he expected "serious talks" to end the Ukraine conflict to start following this weekend
Russia now has no channels of dialogue with French president — Kremlin
Meanwhile, Macron, together with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, arrived in Kiev on Saturday
Russia, China believe that Golden Dome program is destabilizing
It envisages the creation of an unconstrained, global and multi-tier missile defense system providing protection against any missile threats, including all types of missiles of adversaries equal or similar in strength
Time requires restoration of normal relations between Russia, US — Ambassador
It is good that positive moments are highlighted in this regard, Alexander Darchiev said
Russia, Vietnam support world community's efforts to combat security challenges
They will also exert efforts to ensure information and food security and to effectively implement the 2030 sustainable development agenda, the declaration specified
Many world leaders traveled to Moscow for Victory Day defying pressure, Kremlin says
According to the Dennik news website, the Slovak prime minister's plane flew to Moscow on a longer, southern route because Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania denied the plane access to their airspace
Brazilian president to discuss Ukraine crisis with China, France
According to Luiz Lula da Silva, Brazil will continue dialogue with those who are genuinely striving to achieve peace in Ukraine
Much in Ukraine to depend on outcome of ceasefire — Kremlin aide
Russia has ceased all hostilities for the duration of the truce announced by President Vladimir Putin in honor of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War from 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 8
Coalition of countries willing to help Ukraine to hold meeting on May 10
Some of its members will participate remotely, French President Emmanuel Macron said
India made series of strikes against Pakistan’s air force bases — Geo TV
"Wait for our answer," Pakistan's Director General of Inter Services Public Relations, Lieutenant General Ahmed Shareef Chaudhry said
