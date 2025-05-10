Russian, Vietnamese delegations sign numerous documents after talks in Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Following Saturday’s talks in the Kremlin, the delegations of Russia and Vietnam have signed a series of intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements, a TASS correspondent reported.

The ceremony of signing was held in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam.

In all, 25 documents were signed, including an agreement between the two governments to expand the zone of oil and gas prospecting on the continental shelves of Russia and Vietnam.