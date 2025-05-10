Russia is concerned about situation in Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone — Putin

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed concern over the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

"Our peoples are united by deep bonds of friendship," he stated. "We watch with anxiety and compassion the tragic events unfolding in the region, which have resulted in the loss of more than 51,000 lives."

Putin made these remarks during a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

He emphasized that Russia has historically placed particular importance on its relations with Palestine. Welcoming Abbas, Putin warmly referred to him as a "dear friend" and expressed gratitude for his effort to attend the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War over Nazi Germany.

"You are always a welcome guest here," Putin reaffirmed, recalling that their meeting last October at the BRICS summit had been a fruitful and valuable exchange.