Time requires restoration of normal relations between Russia, US — Ambassador

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. The reality requires restoration of normal relations between Russia and the United States and shared responsibility for keeping stability and security globally, Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev said.

"The experience of World War II, which was the Great Patriotic one for our country, when nations with different political systems united against a common enemy, the absolute evil - Nazism, is on demand as never before during this turbulent time, strongly requiring restoration of normal relations between Russia and the United States on the basis of common sense and common responsibility for maintaining global stability and security," the Ambassador said.

It is good that positive moments are highlighted in this regard, which will help to overcome toxic legacy built up during the preceding period, Darchiev added.