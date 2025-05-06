29 foreign leaders to attend Victory Parade in Moscow — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Twenty-nine foreign leaders will attend the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

"We have invited many foreign guests. And we expect 29 leaders of the countries we have invited to be present at the Victory Parade," he told reporters.

According to the Kremlin aide, these are the leaders of Abkhazia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burkina Faso, China, Congo, Cuba, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Guinea Bissau, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Palestine, Serbia, Slovakia, South Ossetia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.