MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. During a conversation with Viktoria Samoylova, coordinator of the international "Immortal Regiment" movement in Spain and organizer of marches in Madrid, President Vladimir Putin expressed his confidence that Russia's relations with European nations will be restored sooner or later. Speaking at the educational marathon "Knowledge. First," he stated:

"I have no doubt whatsoever that we will, in due time, rebuild our relations with Europe. It’s only a matter of patience and effort. This includes relying on people like you and those who were born and raised in Spain."

Putin further noted the historical ties that link Russia and Spain, saying, "Some Spaniards were born and grew up in the Soviet Union. They are descendants of families who moved to the Soviet Union during the Civil War. We have someone to rely on."

Putin emphasized the significance of the fact that, even amid today's challenging circumstances, there are individuals brave enough to openly express their views on current events and to reflect on what occurred during the Second World War.