Russia sees destructive attempts to pressure Interpol — top security official

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia sees destructive attempts to interfere in the activities of Interpol and to politicize the global fight against terrorism, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said during the first session of the meeting of High Representatives of BRICS states responsible for security, held in the Brazilian capital.

"Dear colleagues, in addition to the politicization of international anti-terrorist cooperation, we also note destructive attempts to meddle in Interpol’s work. We believe that Interpol remains a professional organization established solely for the purpose of combating crime," he said.

Shoigu also noted that an effective means of combating terrorism is the continued consolidation of efforts by the global majority to counter its financing.

"International cooperation in identifying and blocking the sources and channels of funding for lone-wolf terrorists and terrorist organizations is becoming especially relevant today. This requires more effective joint measures to investigate terrorism financing," he added.