MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The catastrophe on the battlefield is compelling the Kiev regime to escalate its terrorist activity, the official spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said.

"We consistently speak about the terrorist nature and extremist ideology of the Kiev regime. The catastrophe on the battlefield is forcing these neo-Nazis to intensify their terrorist activities," she said in an interview with Ren-TV, commenting on Kiev’s acknowledgment of responsibility for the assassination of Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Yaroslav Moskalik.

"While it’s already clear with Zelensky and his gang, the world community is increasingly raising questions about the NATO bloc," the diplomat emphasized.