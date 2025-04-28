Russian troops liberate Kamenka community in Kharkov Region over past day

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Kamenka in the Kharkov Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Kamenka in the Kharkov Region through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian ammo depots, army deployment sites over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian ammunition depots and deployment sites of Ukraine’s armed formations in more than 150 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck ammunition depots of Ukrainian army units and also temporary deployment sites of Ukraine’s armed formations in 154 locations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Zapselye, Mogritsa, Yunakovka, Ugroyedy, Veliky Prikol and Miropolskoye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 16 motor vehicles and six artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Dvurechnaya, Moskovka, Senkovo and Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Novoye, Yampol and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 240 personnel, eight motor vehicles and three field artillery guns, including two NATO weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Kvertus electronic warfare station and six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Chasov Yar, Petrovka, Serebryanka, Seversk, Rai-Aleksandrovka, Konstantinovka, Katerinovka, Dyleyevka and Pleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 230 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two pickup trucks and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 375 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 375 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two heavy mechanized brigades, three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Mirolyubovka, Lysovka, Novaya Poltavka, Ulyanovka, Tarasovka, Bogdanovka, Uspenovka and Udachnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 375 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and an Israeli-made RADA radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of two jaeger brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Gulyaipole and Chervonoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Novopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 170 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 75 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 75 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy electronic warfare station in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Belozerka, Tokarevka, Nikolskoye and Dneprovskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 75 personnel, three motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian air defenses destroy 234 Ukrainian UAVs, three JDAM smart bombs over day

Russian air defense forces shot down 234 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities destroyed three US-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and 234 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 661 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 54,179 unmanned aerial vehicles, 605 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,071 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,553 multiple rocket launchers, 24,224 field artillery guns and mortars and 34,689 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.