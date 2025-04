MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. A signal of Ukraine's readiness to resume direct talks with Russia should come from Kiev, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in response to a question from TASS.

"It should come from Kiev. They should at least take some action in this regard. They still have a legal ban on this. We have not seen any action so far," Peskov said when asked whether Russia was expecting a signal from Washington or directly from Kiev.