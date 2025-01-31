Russian Guardsmen destroy six Ukrainian drones over western Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The Russian National Guard’s troops destroyed six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the western Bryansk Region, its press office told TASS on Friday.

"During yesterday’s overnight massive attack on the Starodubsky and Suzemsky districts, the Russian Guardsmen destroyed six UAVs by concentrated assault rifle fire, with two drones exploding in the air and the other four sustaining damage and falling down in a forest belt where they were subsequently rendered harmless by Russian Guard bomb technicians," the press office said in a statement.

There are no casualties or damage on the ground, it said.