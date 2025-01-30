Serbia cannot be allowed to descend into chaos amid protests — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The ongoing protests in Serbia must proceed sensibly so as not to throw the country into complete chaos, as the country is already facing numerous external and internal challenges, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

"The street protests in Serbia, which broke out three months ago as a reaction to the tragedy at the Novi Sad train station, have become widespread. The public’s grief is understandable, and our heart goes out to them," the commentary states. "Unfortunately, these things happen," Zakharova continued.

"It is extremely important that the protesters, especially public figures, act sensibly and do not let things escalate because of their emotions," the diplomat emphasized. "We cannot allow chaos to reign in Serbia. The country is already facing numerous external and internal challenges," she added.

"Remember Serbia’s national motto: ‘Only unity saves the Serbs.’ But today, division is the greatest danger. The Serbian government is making every effort to prevent the situation going south," the commentary reads. "Law enforcement is acting professionally, respecting the people's right to peaceful assembly. Serious steps are being taken to resolve the existing tensions while addressing public concerns," the diplomat continued. According to the spokeswoman, the Serbian authorities are listening to criticism and engaging in direct dialogue with all parties through political channels.

"We believe that this is the only true path to achieving universal agreement in the interests of protecting sovereignty, national dignity, and traditional values, maintaining internal stability in the country, and ensuring its territorial integrity with regard to Kosovo and Metohija," Zakharova said.

"We are convinced that the Serbian people will succeed in preserving brotherly Serbia as a distinctive, self-sufficient, and respected state and that they will not allow the country to lose this standing," she added.

Russia highly values its friendly relations with Serbia and wishes for a peaceful settlement of the crisis as soon as possible, the diplomat concluded.