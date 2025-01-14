Russian Embassy will remain in Damascus, there are daily contacts with new authorities

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy remains in Damascus and maintains daily contacts with the new Syrian authorities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2024.

"Our embassy has not left Damascus, they have daily contacts. We want to be useful in efforts to normalize the situation," he said.

Lavrov said earlier that Russia is discussing with the new Syrian authorities the issues of ensuring the security of its citizens and the embassy in Damascus, Moscow is ready for dialogue on other issues as well.