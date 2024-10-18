Russia maintains contacts with Georgia through Swiss embassy — Lavrov

ISTANBUL, October 18. /TASS/. Moscow maintains contacts with Tbilisi through the Russian Interests Section at the Swiss Embassy in Georgia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We have contacts with Tbilisi, we have an Interests Section at the Swiss Embassy [in Georgia]. Our diplomats work there. They have the opportunity to discuss current issues, primarily in the sphere of trade, tourism, people-to-people contacts, directly with the relevant Georgian authorities, if necessary," he said after the meeting of the "3+3" platform (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Russia, Turkey, Iran) on the South Caucasus, responding to a TASS question about the possible future participation of the Georgian side in the format.

"As soon as Tbilisi decides, they will return to their place, which is always waiting for them. The place always remains for them and the door is always open," the top diplomat added.