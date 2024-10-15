Russian military evacuates 39 residents from Kursk border area in past day

KURSK, October 15. /TASS/. Russian servicemen evacuated 39 residents from the border districts of the Kursk Region to safe locations within a day, according to a statement from the regional government's press service.

"Over the past day, units of the Russian Armed Forces evacuated 39 residents from the border region. A total of 28 people were rescued in the Korenevsky district, six from Bolshesoldatsky, three from Glushkovsky, and one person each from the Belovsky and Lgovsky districts. All evacuees are currently safe and are receiving all necessary assistance," the statement reads.

The government specified that since mid-September, the Russian military had released 398 people, 194 of whom were wanted by their families.

On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. A state of federal emergency is in effect in the region. Civilians are being evacuated from border areas. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost more than 22,900 troops and 157 tanks since fighting began in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy Ukrainian troops continues.