Russian UN envoy blasts Israel for shameless treatment of civilian casualties in Lebanon

UNITED NATIONS, October 10. /TASS/. Israel views Lebanese civilian casualties as collateral damage, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at the UN Security Council meeting.

"The shamelessness of these attacks is baffling. Some of them target densely populated districts of Beirut and other Lebanese cities. It seems, the authorities in West Jerusalem not only deliberately trample upon the principles of international law, they view civilian casualties as some collateral damage in the vein of ‘when you cut wood, chips will fly’," he underscored.

According to Nebenzya, "the unprecedented of escalation of violence goes far beyond the limits of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict area, destabilizing more and more Middle Eastern countries.