Tajikistan-Russia security cooperation focuses on Afghan issue — senior diplomat

DUSHANBE, October 10. /TASS/. Security cooperation between Moscow and Dushanbe is more focused on the Afghan problem, Tajik Deputy Foreign Minister Sodik Imom said at the Tajikistan-Russia interparliamentary forum.

"The security interaction between our countries is more focused on the problem of Afghanistan," Imomi said. According to him, the situation in the country after the withdrawal of the Western coalition is alarming and the processes taking place there are very contradictory. He pointed out that the ideology of religious radicalism seriously affects the security processes in the region, so "one should have no illusions about their [the Afghan authorities'] goals."

The senior diplomat added that the trend of expanding activities of terrorist extremist groups and increasing drug smuggling is alarming. "That is why our countries agree that peaceful dialogue aimed at forming an inclusive government with the participation of representatives of all political and ethnic forces of Afghanistan is an important guarantee for this country's transition to peaceful development," he emphasized.

The deputy foreign minister underscored that Tajikistan shares the call for assistance to the long-suffering Afghan people. The country provides its neighbor with basic necessities, primarily food and electricity, and has restored the activity of border markets with Afghanistan.

In the context of Afghan issues, Imomi recalled that the negotiation process on the development of the CSTO Targeted Interstate Program on strengthening sections of the Tajik-Afghan border will be completed in 2024. "We expect that the implementation of this program, taking into account the technical means and control of equipment and weapons supplied within its framework, will allow to form a new model of border protection management," he concluded.