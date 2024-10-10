Gazprom, Hungary ink memorandum of understanding

ST. PETERSBURG, October 10. /TASS/. Gazprom and Hungary signed a memorandum of understanding on the possibility of increasing gas deliveries from Russia to Hungary, the Russian gas holding said after the meeting of its CEO Alexey Miller and Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto.

"The parties discussed issues of gas supplies and prospects of developing cooperation in the gas sphere. High significance of Russian gas supplies for support of Hungary’s energy security was noted," Gazprom informed.

"The memorandum of understanding in respect of the possibility of increasing Russian gas supplies to Hungary was signed at the meeting in presence of Alexey Miller and Peter Szijjarto," the Russian gas holding said".