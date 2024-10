MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The price of Brent crude futures contract with December delivery on London’s ICE rose to $79 per barrel for the first time since August 30.

As of 13:43 Moscow time, the price of Brent oil rose by 1.78% to $79.

By 14:12 Moscow time, Brent futures slowed down growth, trading at $78.74 (+1.44%). At the same time, WTI crude futures with November delivery rose by 1.62% to $74.83 per barrel.