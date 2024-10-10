Baltic Fleet's ship pulls into Namibia’s Walvis Bay port

KALININGRAD, October 10. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet's patrol ship Neustrashimy has entered the port of Walvis Bay in Namibia.

The Baltic Fleet's patrol ship Neustrastrashimy has made a scheduled business visit to the port of Walvis Bay (the Republic of Namibia). During the visit the ship's personnel will have an opportunity to spend some time for recreation and sight-seeing, fleet’s the press service has said.

The crew will replenish water, fuel and food supplies, as well as conduct a technical inspection of the ship.

The press service has explained that business visits to foreign ports are an important element of Russia's foreign policy strategy, contributing to mutual understanding and international partnership. Such visits emphasize Russia's readiness to participate in international maritime operations and maintain stability in various regions.

"The visit of the patrol ship to Namibia became an important step within the framework of the Russian Navy's program for strengthening international cooperation and developing friendly relations with other countries," the news release reads.

Upon completion of the call the ship will continue to fulfill its routine tasks.