BRICS building multipolar world ‘brick by brick’ — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The Kremlin sees BRICS as a pillar of a multipolar world that is "being built brick by brick," Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"We believe that BRICS is a prototype of multipolarity, a structure that unites the Global South and East on the principles of sovereignty and mutual respect," the Kremlin aide said.

He recalled that the logo chosen by the Russian authorities for the 2015 BRICS summit in Ufa depicted five bricks (according to the number of BRICS member states at the time - TASS), "as in English BRICS and bricks sound the same." "We believe that this is quite logical and natural, because what BRICS is doing is building a bridge to a more democratic and fairer world order gradually, brick by brick," Ushakov explained.

"No one can deny that both in its original 'five' format and the newly expanded BRICS, this is a structure that simply cannot be ignored," the aide said. He recalled that the ten countries that are now members of BRICS occupy more than 30% of the earth's landmass, have 45% of the world's population, account for more than 40% of total oil production and about a quarter of the world's exports. "According to forecasts, by 2028 the GDP of the BRICS member countries in purchasing power parity terms will make up about 37% of the world GDP, while the G7's share will fall to 27% and perhaps even lower," Ushakov emphasized.

"As far as our country is concerned, participation in BRICS is, of course, one of our top foreign policy priorities," the Kremlin aide underscored. He stated that "the influence of this association on the global agenda is constantly growing.".