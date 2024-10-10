BRICS economies to grow 4.4% in average in 2024-2025 — Finance Minister

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. BRICS countries are the powerhouse of the global economic growth and their economies will grow at 4.4% per annum in average during 2024-2025, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"BRICS countries are the driver, the powerhouse of economic growth. We see the average growth rates of BRICS economies at present, in 2024-2025, is 4.4% annually. If we look at G7 countries, this is 1.7%. It is clear whose development is more dynamic," Siluanov said.

The share of BRICS nations in the global economy is growing and stands at 36.7% at present, he added.