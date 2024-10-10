World Bank’s executive board approves fund to support Ukraine — news agency

WASHINGTON, October 10. /TASS/. The World Bank's executive board has approved the creation of a new fund to support Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency, it is expected that the United States, Canada and Japan will contribute funds. Reuters emphasized that the Russian side voted against the creation of the fund.

The World Bank’s press service has not yet commented on this information.

Executive Director of the World Bank representing Russia Roman Marshavin told TASS in an interview in July that the bank's experts openly warned about Ukraine's insolvency and its problems with corruption. According to him, if Kiev defaults, its debts to this financial organization will have to be paid by other countries.