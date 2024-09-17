Four Chinese warships to enter Vladivostok after drills with Russia — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. A four-ship flotilla from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Northern Fleet is set to arrive in Vladivostok following joint exercise with Russia, the local Foreign Ministry’s office announced.

"In addition to two Chinese Coast Guard ships... from September 18 to 21, a flotilla from the Chinese PLA Navy's Northern Fleet will be in Vladivostok at the invitation of the Russian Pacific Fleet. The flotilla consists of the destroyers Xining and Wuxi, the frigate Linyi, and the support vessel Taihu," reads the statement on the representative office's Telegram channel.

It added that the flotilla along with 15 ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet participated in the Ocean-2024 exercise. "They practiced missile firing, reflection of the attack of a simulated enemy by unmanned boats and UAVs, the fight against submarines and mine barriers," the agency's office added.