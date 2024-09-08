CEC sees no intense activities by anti-Russian elements during these elections

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Elections Commission (CEC) doesn’t observe any vigorous activity by anti-Russian and pro-Western opponents during this election campaign, CEC chairperson, Ella Pamfilova, said.

"This time, we don’t see such intense activities by our anti-Russian and pro-Western opponent. <…> I think they exhausted during the presidential campaign. <…> Or, maybe, they are no working for ‘our candidate’ [for US president] Kamala Harris. <…> I have no idea, but during this campaign we haven’t seen anything that could be blamed on them," she said, adding that the reason to say this is the quality of DDoS attacks. "They [DDos attacks] are powerful but in a mode we are already used to," she noted.

The Single Voting Day is being held throughout Russia on September 6-8, when almost 4,000 election campaigns being underway. Direct elections for top executive offices are taking place in 21 regions, while in four more regions, namely Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (Yugra), and Crimea, they are to be elected by local parliaments. Local legislative elections are taking place in 13 Russian regions. Three one-seat constituencies are holding by-elections to the State Duma (lower house of Russia’s parliament).