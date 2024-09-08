Russia to continue raising topic of West’s involvement in attacks on Kursk Region at UN

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. Russia has been raising and will continue to raise the issue of the West’s involvement in Ukraine’s attacks on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region at the United Nations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS ahead of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s participation in the United Nations General Assembly events.

"We are already doing this at the UN Security Council meetings as well. Thus, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Mr. [Dmitry] Polyansky has recently spoken about the terrorist attacks on the Kursk Region <…> at the Security Council meeting," she said. "We release a lot of materials our representatives to international organizations are using in their work. And we will continue doing this."

"As for informal communication, there is either confrontation and cooperation," she said. "We have not been contacting with those who are in confrontation with us, as the Russian president said."

According to Zakharova, such contacts are maintained via the foreign ministry, "via embassies, via exchanges of notes, via isolated targeted missions." "But, as you know, we haven’t had full-format talks or normal meetings with them or quite a long tie," she added.