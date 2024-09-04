Russian diplomat slams Finland for continued politicization of border situation

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The Finnish authorities continue to politicize the so-called migration crisis on the border with Russia, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, said.

"The Finnish prime minister considers it possible to demand that Russia, namely our border service, guarantee that certain individuals, who are legally present in Russia and wish to leave our country for a destination of their choice, will not be allowed to do so," Zakharova noted. "What are these people supposed to do in a situation where Finland is violating all the principles aimed at ensuring freedom of movement?" she added.

According to the diplomat, Helsinki needs to remember about "international law, which has to be respected, unlike the rules-based order proclaimed by the West, where only a limited number of countries, including Finland, find it possible not only to make unlawful decisions but also try to involve other countries in the process."

Moscow "has always respected and implemented the rule of law, particularly in international affairs," Zakharova noted.

"Ever since the Finnish authorities began to promote a media campaign around the so-called migration crisis on the border, Russia has repeatedly reaffirmed its readiness to discuss any issues that concern Finland," Zakharova stressed. "However, we must say that Helsinki continues to pursue the same policy. It seems, the Finnish authorities are interested in continued politicization of the issue <...> rather than focusing on common sense and finding a practical solution to the situation that emerged through Finland’s fault," she said.

