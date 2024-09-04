BRICS partners to participate in all bodies, discussions without voting power — official

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The BRICS partner state status will allow these states to take part in all bodies and discussions within the association, but without a voting power, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"[The partners] will have no voting power, but they will take part in all structures, in all discussions," the official said.

Previously, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the expansion of the BRICS will be limited, adding that the association currently needs to decide on the number of partners and their status. According to the spokesman, all this will be discussed during the BRICS summit in Kazan in late October.