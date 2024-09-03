Russian air defenses destroy Ukrainian fixed-wing UAV over Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the borderline Kursk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"At about 11:10 a.m. Moscow time [8:10 a.m. GMT] on September 3, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with a fixed-wing UAV against facilities on Russian territory was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement.

"Alert air defense forces shot down the Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the Kursk Region," the statement added.