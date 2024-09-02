Russian President Putin arrives in Tyva Republic’s capital of Kyzyl

KYZYL, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Kyzyl, the capital of the country’s south Siberian Republic of Tyva, paying a visit to the region for the first time over the past ten years.

Putin is scheduled to visit School No. 20 named after Heroes of the Fatherland, where he will hold an open lesson "Talks about most important things."

The president will also chair a session on the development of the Republic of Tyva and will hold a meeting with Tyva’s head Vladislav Khovalyg.

Among other scheduled events on the list of the presidential work visit to the republic are Putin’s visits to the Kyzyl Presidential Cadet School, which was opened 10 years ago, and to the first ever built Buddhist Monastery in Russia’s newest history - Thubten Shedrub Ling.