Radiation level in Russia’s Kursk Region normal — Emergency Situations Ministry

KURSK, August 27. /TASS/. The radiation background in the Kursk Region is normal, said Artyom Sharov, spokesman for the Emergency Situations Ministry.

"The radiation background, as well as the concentration of chemically hazardous substances in the region is normal. The environmental situation in the Kursk Region is being monitored around the clock," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Raphael Grossi arrived in the Russian city of Kurchatov, where he toured the Kursk nuclear power plant. He previously had said the plant runs a very serious risk of sustaining damage due to Ukrainian operations.