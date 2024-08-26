Russian forces eliminate over 11,000 Ukrainian troops, mercenaries at LPR borders in week

LUGANSK, August 26. /TASS/. Russian forces repulsed 21 Ukrainian counterattacks and destroyed more than 11,000 enemy troops and foreign mercenaries at the borders of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Monday.

"On August 17-23, 2024, units of the Battlegroups South and West repulsed 21 enemy counterattacks: an insignificant increase in the activity of Ukrainian armed formations is observed. The enemy’s losses in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroups North, South and West over the reporting period totaled about 11,020 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries: a growth of losses in the units of Ukrainian armed formations continues to be observed. Twenty-nine Ukrainian servicemen surrendered at the engagement line," the expert said.

Over the reporting period, Russian troops destroyed 22 Ukrainian tanks, 98 field artillery guns, 5 multiple rocket launchers, 14 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations, 28 field ammunition depots and more than 340 enemy combat vehicles at the LPR borders, he specified.