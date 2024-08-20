Chinese State Council premier arrives in Moscow to meet with Putin, Mishustin

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang arrived on an official visit to Moscow on Tuesday, a TASS correspondent reported.

He will hold meetings with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Li is visiting Russia at Mishustin’s invitation. It is expected that the sides will discuss the prospects of developing the comprehensive partnership and expanding cooperation in several spheres, including energy and automotive industry, as well as sign a number of intergovernmental documents.

The visit to Moscow is taking place on the year of the 75th anniversary of establishing bilateral diplomatic ties and will run until August 22. As Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning noted, "Under the strategic guidance of the two presidents, the China-Russia relations have overcome external disturbances and maintained sound and stable growth." She stressed that this mechanism of bilateral meetings is extremely important in "promoting practical cooperation and people-to-people and cultural exchanges in a coordinated way." It is also expected that, following his visit to Russia, Li will visit Belarus.