MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. "The masters of the Kiev regime" should take very seriously the data on the Ukrainian side preparing a provocation with the use of a "dirty bomb," Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"And can anyone guarantee that Kiev will not use a "dirty bomb" for its next provocation or terrorist attack? All the masters of the Kiev regime, in my opinion, should take very seriously the warning about the upcoming provocation!" Miroshnik noted in his Telegram channel.

"The White House should ask the Nazis they are patronizing what they have planned and what they are preparing for this time, so that later there will be no reason to say that they knew nothing about the prank being prepared!" the Russian Foreign Ministry ambassador added.

On August 13, Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov said that Ukraine has most likely created a "dirty bomb."

"A dirty bomb, <...> we won't reveal any secrets. In fact, it's not that complicated. I think they have it," he told Zvezda television on the sidelines of the Army-2024 arms show.

Kirillov said the toxic substances that have already been used by Ukrainian forces could have been synthesized only in the US, as other countries don’t have the manufacturing capacity for it.