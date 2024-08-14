Russian marines seize Canadian Roshel Senator armored vehicle in borderline Kursk area

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s marines seized a Canadian Roshel Senator armored vehicle of the Ukrainian army and other trophies in the borderline Kursk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"During the battle near a community, the personnel of the Black Sea Fleet’s 810th Separate Marine Infantry Brigade seized a Canadian-made Roshel Senator armored combat vehicle of the Ukrainian army and drove it to a rear area," the ministry said in a statement.

The Black Sea Fleet’s marines also seized automatic rifles, ammunition, protective gear and Western-made communications equipment as trophies, it said.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s marines say that the enemy abandons even lightly damaged equipment and retreats, leaving the bodies of dead soldiers behind," the ministry said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry uploaded a video showing Russian troops destroying Ukrainian manpower and equipment in the borderline Kursk Region.