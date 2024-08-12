Ukrainian forces attack Russia’s Belgorod Region with 42 drones over past day

BELGOROD, August 12./TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked 12 districts of Russia’s Belgorod Region with 42 drones, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Belgorod district, Ukrainian forces fired 31 munitions and launched four drones during four shelling operations on the settlements of Severny, Beryozovo, the villages of Bochkovka, Varvarovka, Krasnoye, Krasny Khutor, Krutoy Log, Shchetinovka. One civilian was injured," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Borisovsky district was hit by a drone. A private house was damaged and one person was injured. The Valuysky and Volokonovsky districts were attacked by three drones and 18 munitions, one residential building was damaged.

In the Graivoronsky district, 44 munitions and seven drones were fired at seven settlements, two private houses, three cars, one outbuilding, one social facility. One power line was damaged. Four drones were fired at the Gubkinsky, Novooskolsky, Prokhorovsky and Starooskolsky districts, all of them were shot down by air defense systems without any consequences on the ground.

"In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, 83 munitions were fired at the settlement of Krasnaya Yaruga and the villages of Vyazovoye, Kolotilovka, Grafovka, Demidovka and Staroselye during 19 shellings. Ukrainian forces also launched 16 drones at the settlements of the district. The roof of a non-residential building in the village of Vyazovoye was damaged. In addition, a power line was damaged and the consumers were connected via emergency lines," Gladkov said.

According to the regional head, 27 rounds of ammunition and six drones were launched at the Shebekinsky district. Seven apartment buildings and nine private houses, outbuildings, five cars, three commercial buildings and a power line were damaged. Five civilians were injured. In addition, an air defense system shot down a fixed-wing drone over the Yakovlevsky district. There were no consequences on the ground.