MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The battlegroup West captured 35 Ukrainian strongpoints as part of the special military operation in Ukraine, said Ivan Bigma, the group's spokesman.

"The battlegroup West continues to complete combat missions in the area of the special military operation. Motorized rifle units engaged in active operations, improving positions along the forward front line and seizing 35 enemy strongpoints," he said.

According to the spokesman, artillery, heavy flamethrower systems and aircraft struck units of the Ukrainian 43rd, 44th, 67th mechanized brigades, the 3rd assault brigade, the 110th and 117th territorial defense brigades in the areas of Tagayevka, Peschanoye, Stelmakhovka, Novoogorovka, Nevsky and Torsky.

Counter-battery operations destroyed seven of the enemy’s artillery guns and 12 mortar crews. Air defense units destroyed three reconnaissance fixed-wing drones, including two Furies.

The enemy lost up to 440 militants over the past day.