Russian diplomat considers situation with Dimitri Simes US show trial

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has called the situation with political scientist Dimitri Simes, who has been charged by the US authorities with violating US sanctions, a show trial.

"What is being done with Dimitri Simes, with his real estate, with his relatives, with his reputation on the territory of the United States, is a show trial in the worst sense," the diplomat pointed out on the air of the Solovyov Live TV channel.

According to Zakharova, by using the situation with Dimitri Simes the US is trying to show to all its public figures what could happen to them. "They are literally working out these repressive measures on the story with Dimitri Simes, demonstrating absolute disregard for all those values, norms, and postulates they have been imposing on the world for many years," the diplomat said.

Dimitri and Anastasia Simes are charged with three counts of conspiracy to violate sanctions against Channel One, direct violation of these sanctions and money laundering. They face up to 20 years in prison on each count.

The case against Dimitri and Anastasia Simes was filed in federal court in the District of Columbia. They are believed to be in Russia, according to a statement from the US Justice Department.