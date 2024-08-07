Russia demands UN strongly condemn attack on war correspondent — mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS, August 8. /TASS/. Moscow demands that the United Nations strongly condemn an attack on Russian war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny, Moscow’s Permanent Mission to the UN said in a statement on the X social media platform.

Poddubny’s car came under a drone attack in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region on Wednesday.

"Russian war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny has been wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Kursk Region. This attempted assassination is yet another act of terrorism perpetrated by the Kiev regime on the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement reads. "We demand that the UN immediately and decisively condemn this brutal attack," the mission added.

The Russian mission expressed hope that "this time, the representatives of UN specialized bodies will find the right words, or better, undertake actions to prevent new possible barbarities by the Kiev regime against representatives of the press."

Earlier, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, told TASS that the United Nations was concerned about an attack that had left Poddubny injured.

On August 6, Russia’s Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. Shelling and drone strikes killed five civilians and injured 31 people, including six children.

Army General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, said that Russian troops would complete their operation in the Kursk Region by defeating Ukrainian forces and regaining control of the border. According to Gerasimov, the Ukrainian assault involved up to 1,000 servicemen. The enemy lost 315 troops, with at least 100 of them killed, as well as 54 pieces of equipment, including seven tanks.