Situation on border in Kursk Region not critical — commander

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The situation on Russia’s border with Ukraine in the Kursk Region is not critical, with Ukrainian units being rebuffed by Russian forces, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ military and political department and commander of the Akhmat special forces unit, said.

"Battles are underway along the Kursk section of the combat engagement line, where the enemy tried to break through into Russia’s territory and where they are repelled by our forces. The situation is not critical. <…> Russian defense ministry’s units are rebuffing the enemy," he said on a video posted on his Telegram channel.

He refuted reports circulated on Ukrainian Telegram channels that Akhmat fighters have allegedly left their positions in this area.

Acting governor of the Kursk Region Alexey Smirnov said earlier that reports were coming from the region’s Sudzha and Kornevo districts that Ukrainian troops had tried to break through into Russia’s territory. Russian soldiers and border guards foiled these attempts, he said. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) confirmed that an armed provocation had been rebuffed on the border in the Kursk Region.

According to the Russian defense ministry, up to 300 Ukrainian troops and eleven tanks attacked Russia’s positions near Nikolayevo-Daryino and Oleshnya in the Kursk Region. Russian forces jointly with border guards repelled these attacks and hit enemy positions near the border and in the Sumy Region. In said that 16 Ukrainian armored vehicles, including six tanks, two infantry carriers, three combat vehicles, three Kozak armored vehicles, and an engineering obstacle-clearing vehicle, were destroyed.