MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are facing a challenging situation along the entire frontline, Andrey Gnatov, newly-appointed commander of the Joint Forces of Ukraine's army, said in an interview with the Glavkom media outlet.

"The situation is difficult along the entire line of engagement as heavy fighting of varying intensity is underway. It would be unfair of me to choose one particular area as the most difficult," Gnatov said.

According to the commander, "the situation is very complicated in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhovo and Toretsk areas and near the city of Chasov Yar, as well as in the Kupyansk area and Volchansk."

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Alexander Syrsky said earlier in an interview with The Guardian that Kiev’s forces are facing a very difficult situation in many combat areas.

Gnatov was appointed joint forces commander on June 24, replacing much-maligned Yury Sodol. However, the decree on Sodol’s dismissal did not specify the reasons behind the move.