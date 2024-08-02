Russian troops cut off key Ukrainian army supply route in Ugledar

DONETSK, August 2. /TASS/. Russian troops have placed a key Ukrainian army supply route in Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) under full gunfire control of their artillery, defense circles told TASS on Friday.

"The route leading from Ugledar to the settlement of Konstantinovka has been cut off. Russian assault units are successfully conducting assault operations in the community from where they now keep a key transport hub used for the Ukrainian army’s supplies in Ugledar under full gunfire control," the defense circles said.

The route also includes countryside roads, the defense circles specified.