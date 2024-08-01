MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Most foreign mercenaries in Ukraine come from former Soviet republics and Warsaw Pact countries and are valued more in Western private military companies after fighting in the Ukraine conflict, underground resistance representative Sergey Lebedev told TASS on Thursday.

"They sooner come from former Soviet republics and Warsaw Pact countries. They go to Ukraine to gain experience. Those who have fought against the Russians are valued more in Western private military companies. Those army personnel who go to Ukraine under contract get promotions quickly," he said.

More information about mercenaries comes from regional centers. Foreign mercenaries are afraid of stationing and exposing themselves in cities because they understand that they are viewed as invaders, he added.

"In cities, they largely stay in rented apartments. They wear civilian clothes and try not to attract attention. There are two groups of them: fighters and specialists. It is all clear with the fighters. As for specialists, they are assigned to teach local residents to fight using technologies. This involves work with explosives: terrorist acts and the elimination of particular people," the underground resistance representative said.