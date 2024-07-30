Fire extinguished at oil depot in Kursk Region following drone attack

KURSK, July 30. /TASS/. A fire at an oil depot following a drone attack has been extinguished in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, acting regional Governor Alexey Smirnov said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, he said that on July 28, three reservoirs with fuel caught fire after a drone attack on an oil depot in the Kursky District.

"Our rescue workers extinguished a fire at an oil depot in the Kursky District. It broke out overnight on July 28 as a result of an attack by a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle. Three reservoirs with fuel were on fire. The area of the blaze totaled over 500 square meters," Smirnov wrote.

According to the official, the fire was completely extinguished today at 5:50 a.m. Moscow time (2:50 a.m. GMT). "The effort involved 140 rescue workers and 32 units of equipment. No local residents or depot workers were hurt," Smirnov added, thanking firefighters for their work.